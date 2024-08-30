Rainbow Baby Bank in Heckmondwike receives funding boost from Kirklees Council to buy new equipment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has awarded £5,000 to six local organisations as part of the Zero Waste Community Grant.

Launched in April 2024, the scheme aims to support groups to reduce waste by providing funding for implementing their green initiatives.

The grant was open to the district’s community groups, voluntary organisations, registered charities, community interest companies and small businesses located in, and serving, Kirklees communities.

Eligible organisations could apply for up to £1,000 from the Zero Waste Community Grant and demonstrate that their ideas would have a positive outcome in line with the council's zero waste strategy.

Craig Turner and Samantha Cottam at the Rainbow Baby Bank, Heckmondwike, with the PAT machine and donated electrical goods

Among the groups awarded funding was the Rainbow Baby Bank in Heckmondwike, who will use the money to purchase a PAT tester to enable the safety testing and reuse of donated electrical items.

Samantha Cottam, of the Rainbow Baby Bank, said: “We’re delighted with the funding from Kirklees Council and excited for the impact it will have.

“In the past, we have had to dispose of donated electrical items, but now, with the PAT testing device we can re-donate the safe and useable devices, or sell them in our charity shop, so there is less landfill waste, and our users benefit from usable electrical goods – it’s a win, win.”

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “The Zero Waste Grant initiative is a small but important step toward creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Kirklees.

“I’m thrilled that the winning participants can turn their ideas into reality, increase recycling and join us in our journey to Net Zero 2038.”