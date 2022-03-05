Quintet picked to represent Heavy Woollen District at World Scout Jamboree

Daisy Bentall, Alex Richardson, Hayden Cartledge, Abdurrahmaan Dhorat and Summer Jones from Mirfield, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, Batley and Roberttown are five of 3,240 young people that have been selected from the UK to join 50,000 young people taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023

Daisy Bentall, Alex Richardson, Hayden Cartledge, Abdurrahmaan Dhorat and Summer Jones from Mirfield, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, Batley and Roberttown are five of 3,240 young people that have been selected from the UK to join 50,000 young people taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.

The Jamboree is a skills, cultural and adventure festival that will take place in South Korea next year.

In the summer of 2023, Daisy, Alex, Hayden, Abdurrahmaan and Summer will be meeting thousands of Scouts from nearly every country in the world – sharing their skills.

This will be the first time that so many young people from so many different nations will be gathering together since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The World Scout Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life, as well as campaign for change on key world issues that matter to them.

The Scouts have been selected to represent their district because they have shown teamwork, dedication and commitment, to make the most of the end-to-end experience, including the huge challenge of collectively fundraising all of the fees as a team.

The World Scout Jamboree will be the culmination of 18 months’ work for the young people and their volunteer leaders, who together are called the UK Contingent.

In preparation for a "roarsome" time ahead, young people from the UK Contingent have adopted a logo featuring a Siberian tiger, the national animal of Korea. They have named the tiger Chingu, a word that means friend in Korean.

Between now and July 2023 the Scouts and Explorers will attend training camps and team building events preparing them for living on the hot and humid site in Saemangeum, Korea.

The Korean hosts of the Jamboree have challenged participants to “Draw your Dream” and as part of their Jamboree journey, they will have the opportunity to discover new cultures and take part in activities focusing on the environment, skills development and global development issues.

Summer, 13, said “It’s really exciting, it’s a huge event with so many people attending that the atmosphere will be like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.

"We’ve already started doing our training, learning new things and team building. I'm really looking forward to it.”

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Congratulations to all those who have been selected to go on this amazing adventure.

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

"Young people will experience different cultures, languages and cuisine while learning new skills. After two very difficult years, it is so important that these young people have this opportunity.