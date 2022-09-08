Queen's condition: People across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen send their best wishes to The Queen
People across North Kirklees are sending their thoughts and well wishes to The Queen.
Today, it was announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors expressed concerns for her health.
The statement reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Most Popular
-
1
Search for Mirfield man 'walking home' from Scarborough
-
2
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
3
Police search for missing Mirfield teen
-
4
Liz Truss ‘understands the challenges that the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield face,’ says Conservative MP
-
5
Cleckheaton Platinum Jubilee garden project official opened by Batley and Spen MP
The people of North Kiklees have since been sending their well wishes.
Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Sending my thoughts and Prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this concerning time.”
Community activist, Tanisha Bramwell said: “I have nothing but admiration for Queen Elizabeth’s loyalty to the public and public duties.
She is comfortable and surrounded by family, which is a blessing. Thoughts and prayers with her and her loved ones.”
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire.”
Reacting to the concerns over the Queen’s health, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “My thoughts and very best wishes are with Her Majesty and her family.
"The Queen has been giving loyal service to the people of this country for over seventy years. Most of us have never known life without her and the example of her dedication and selflessness has been a constant inspiration. “The shared love and respect for her has helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together. I know the thoughts of people across Batley and Spen will be with the Royal Family at this extremely difficult time.”