Today, it was announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors expressed concerns for her health.

The statement reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The people of North Kiklees have since been sending their well wishes.

Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Sending my thoughts and Prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this concerning time.”

Community activist, Tanisha Bramwell said: “I have nothing but admiration for Queen Elizabeth’s loyalty to the public and public duties.

She is comfortable and surrounded by family, which is a blessing. Thoughts and prayers with her and her loved ones.”

The Queen.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire.”

Reacting to the concerns over the Queen’s health, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “My thoughts and very best wishes are with Her Majesty and her family.