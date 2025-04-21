On what would have been her 99th birthday, we take a nostalgic look back at when Queen Elizabeth II visited Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the 1950s and 1990s.On what would have been her 99th birthday, we take a nostalgic look back at when Queen Elizabeth II visited Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the 1950s and 1990s.
On what would have been her 99th birthday, we take a nostalgic look back at when Queen Elizabeth II visited Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the 1950s and 1990s.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from February 6, 1952, until her death in September 2022.

During her 70 year reign, Her Majesty made many visits around the world and in the UK - including here in North Kirklees.

We have taken a look back through our archive to find pictures of the Queen visiting Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954, as well as when she visited Cleckheaton as a Princess.

We also have some incredible photos, courtesy of Kirklees Council, showing the Queen visiting Heckmondwike on November 30, 1990, to officially open Claremont House care home, on Brighton Street.

Take a look at these fabulous photos of Queen Elizabeth II in North Kirklees, on what would have been her 99th birthday.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954. Here they are arriving at Dewsbury Central Railway Station.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954. Here they are arriving at Dewsbury Central Railway Station.

Hundreds of people gathered to see the Queen’s visit to Dewsbury in 1954. Picture courtesy of Kirklees Archive.

Hundreds of people gathered to see the Queen's visit to Dewsbury in 1954. Picture courtesy of Kirklees Archive.

The Queen on Longcauseway.

The Queen on Longcauseway.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Dewsbury in October 1954.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Dewsbury in October 1954.

