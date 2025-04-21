Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from February 6, 1952, until her death in September 2022.

During her 70 year reign, Her Majesty made many visits around the world and in the UK - including here in North Kirklees.

We have taken a look back through our archive to find pictures of the Queen visiting Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954, as well as when she visited Cleckheaton as a Princess.

We also have some incredible photos, courtesy of Kirklees Council, showing the Queen visiting Heckmondwike on November 30, 1990, to officially open Claremont House care home, on Brighton Street.

Take a look at these fabulous photos of Queen Elizabeth II in North Kirklees, on what would have been her 99th birthday.

1 . Queen Elizabeth II The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954. Here they are arriving at Dewsbury Central Railway Station. Photo: copy

2 . Queen Elizabeth II Hundreds of people gathered to see the Queen's visit to Dewsbury in 1954. Picture courtesy of Kirklees Archive. Photo: submitted