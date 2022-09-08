Queen Elizabeth II: North Kirklees in mourning as Buckingham Palace announces the death Her Majesty The Queen

The Palace had announced earlier today that doctors has expressed concerns for the health of the 96-year-old head of state - and Britain's longest serving monarch - and she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

It was announced at 6.40pm that she had passed away.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her family had rushed to be at her bedside today at Balmoral, near Aberdeen in Scotland, after doctors said they were placing the Queen under medical supervision.

The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.