Pupils complete eight-mile walk from Wakefield to Hanging Heaton to raise funds to renovate the Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque

The initiative was the brainchild of mosque students Yasin Shakoor and Ammad Hussain.

The two boys currently study at the Maddrassah school run inside the Hanging Heaton place of worship.

The youngsters had recently noticed parts of the Maddrassah's classroom walls needed a touch of summer paint.

Pupils completed an eight-mile walk from Wakefield to Hanging Heaton to raise funds to renovate the Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque

Everyone involved with the mosque responded enthusiastically to the youngsters' feelings by getting together within a matter of days.

A group gathered in Wakefield city centre on Sunday morning and walked the full eight miles all the way to the Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque's premises on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton.

The charitable walk helped raise nearly £1,600. All funds and donations will be spent on refurbishing the Bromley Street building.

​Food was served to the walkers after the eight-mile trek.

Hafiz Raza-Ul-Mustafa, ​president of Jamia-Al-Saeed Mosque, said: ​"The charitable walk was done under the auspices of Al-Saeed Welfare Association as a means to support our much-needed renovation we are soon planning to carry out at the mosque.

​"But the two heroes who actually came up with this particular brilliant idea of a fundraising walk as part of our wider mosque renovation project were our Maddrassah students Yasin Shakoor and Ammad Hussain.

"Every penny counts because faith buildings have to rely on funds raised by their own congregations and management committees.

"Yasin and Ammad were also fully aware most places of worship like ours do not get any grant funding from local councils. So, the two young lads actually thought up the idea of a fundraising walk.

​"All those involved with our organisation jumped onto Yasin and Ammad's idea, and the charitable walk eventually happened last weekend with support given by two special mosque volunteers, Majid Sadiq and Tawheed Khan.

​"We decided to brave the awkward elements and our efforts paid off.