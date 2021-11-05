Pupils at Gomersal St Mary's Primary School win award for eco project

Class five at Gomersal St Mary's Primary School, with teachers Cindy Sheard, left, and Kirsty Hemingway

As part of a project on water poverty, youngsters in class five completed the walk and donated the funds to Water Aid, which provides clean water and toilets around the world.

Some of the money has also been used to buy a water butt for the school so it can start recycling water.

Class teacher Kirsty Hemingway said: “We looked at water poverty around the world and the impact that has on people.

"We looked at how we are not in water poverty and how we can reduce the waste that we have.