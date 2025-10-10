Punjab floods: 14 women from Bradford fitness club to take on Cleckheaton fire walk charity challenge
The brave women, part of Club Ekta which is based out of the Cedar Court Hotel at the top of the M606, are set for a powerful test of courage by participating in an organised fire walk at Hub26 on Monday, October 13.
The challenge aims to raise funds for families devastated by the recent floods in the Indian state of Punjab, with the event already raising more than £10,000.
Harleen Kaur, founder and chief executive of Club Ekta said:
“Punjab holds a very special place in my heart. It’s where my grandad migrated from to England in the 1950s. Seeing the devastation from the recent floods was truly heartbreaking.
“When the news of the floods in Punjab reached us, our Club Ekta community felt compelled to act. For many of our members, this cause is deeply personal as Punjab is the land of our ancestors.
“The fire walk isn’t just a physical challenge for our members, it’s a symbolic one. We are walking for the victims, and every step we take on those hot embers represents our unwavering commitment to help the families who have lost everything rebuild their lives.”
The money raised by the group will be used to provide emergency medical aid, food supplies, and support for rebuilding homes in the most rural and hard-to-reach areas, after the floods struck in August and September.
The fire walk at Hub26 will be a professionally-guided event, run under full safety supervision.
To make a donation, visit: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/10154/walking-on-fire-to-support-flood-hit-panjab/