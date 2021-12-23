Pub landlord goes extra mile to give veterans a Christmas treat

Tim Wood, left, who is putting Christmas hampers together for veterans in Mirfield, with Bob Stephenson.

Tim Wood, who runs The Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane, took part in a sponsored weight loss challenge to raise funds to host a Christmas lunch for veterans in the town.

When Tim began the challenge, he weighed in at 21 stone but has since lost more than two stone.

He puts the success of his weight loss down to what he calls the BBC1 and BBC2 diet.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Wood with his 'Christmas in the trenches behind the wire' wreaths

A BBC1 day means he cannot have biscuits, booze (alcohol) and cheese.

And a BBC2 day sees him have to go without beer, buns and chips.

In addition to the diet, he has also been sticking to a regular exercise routine at nearby Ellam’s Gym.

Tim, who has been a long-serving member of the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion, is hosting the Christmas lunch for veterans today (Thursday).

Tim Wood working out at Ellam's Gym for his weight-loss challenge to raise money for a Christmas dinner for veterans at his pub, The Old Colonial, in Mirfield

He said: “We will also be distributing food parcels and hampers to any veterans who are on their own this Christmas.”

He thanked Haigh’s Farm Shop, Richard Hanson and several of his friends for their support with the Christmas lunch.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Tim is continuing his festive fundraising.

He is selling winter woolly hats and socks at the pub.

And he has also made some festive wreaths with a difference which are currently on sale.

The creations, which he has called “Christmas in the trenches behind the wire” wreaths, have been made by adding recycled Christmas decorations to poppy garlands.