£800,000 renovation project at Madni Masjid Mosque in Dewsbury nears completion

The project will complement the revitalisation project for Dewsbury and give the large population of Muslims that frequent the town from neighbouring towns like Batley and Heckmondwike the opportunity to practise their faith in a renewed prayer centre.

The renovation includes a dedicated area for the children's Madressah where they can learn the inner workings of Islam in a suitable environment.

Larger spaces mean they can enrol more students and hire more teachers. Other additions such as a dedicated floor for women's practice will create a safe space for the sisters of Islam to pray.

A new kitchen and dining area will allow the mosque to host a plethora of community driven events such as weddings, fundraisers and religious rallies, giving people the opportunity to participate in such activities, furthering the feeling of community within the town.

Updated mortuary facilities will allow staff to carry out appropriate burials for the deceased, giving them the appropriate send-off, as well as giving the grieving families a sense of closure and comfort knowing that there are willing members of the local community that will do all they can to assist.

The education centre with the open library will allow anyone regardless of faith to visit to learn about Islam to further their understanding of the religion.

These changes emphasise the importance of uniting in times of social unrest. They hope to share facilities like this with everyone else within Dewsbury.

The plans to add elevators will improve accessibility for the elderly. Even these subtle changes make an enormous difference when it comes to the quality of life for all those that visit the mosque.

Regular attendees of the mosque have shared their views on what the completed renovation will mean for them and all those who frequent it.

Tariq Hussain, the mosque’s treasurer, said: “It will be an investment that will pay off tremendously as it will guarantee the security for a place of faith within the town, even after our lifetimes.

“The new Madressah area for the young ones will be vital to make sure these kids stay off the streets and not participate in any gang violence, as has been erupting all over the country.”

Khadim Hussain is an elderly member who frequents the mosque. He had strong feelings about how necessary these educational spaces will be in nurturing the younger generations into valuable and respectable citizens.

Mubarak Patel, who calls in to pray in between his delivery shifts, is extremely happy with the implementation of the new kitchen and dining area.

He said: “Being able to keep everyone’s stomach’s full, there is no greater blessing. Everyone in the community will be grateful for it.”

This renovation project at Madni Masjid will bring a refined and refreshing feel to one of the most frequented mosques within Dewsbury.

