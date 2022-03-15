£779,000 to 'green up' high streets in Cleckheaton, Batley and Heckmondwike

Batley town centre

The funding, from the Welcome Back Fund part of the European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) 2014-2020 programme, will go towards creating splashes of greenery and colour in the heart of communities to help improve footfall.

High streets in Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley, Marsh, Moldgreen and Almondbury will take on a new look and feel with new street planting.

Additional work will include cleansing, removal of graffiti and painting to ensure the setting for the planters is appropriate and maintenance can be upheld throughout the project.

Cleckheaton town centre

"Greening up the high streets" is aimed at district centres where there are more than 15 businesses within 150 metres of the planters.

The council has worked with landscape architects to pull together a list of plants that will be suitable for the planters - these include herbaceous perennials, grasses, ferns and shrubs which will provide colour and interest all year round, including attractive seed heads during the autumn months and early winter.

Locations were deemed suitable by meeting a list of eligible criteria which included areas where the planters will be highly visible and have the highest impact, and do not obstruct or obscure crossings, junctions and roundabouts.

The planters will not block access for vehicles, pedestrians or wheelchair users and will be located away from dropped kerbs and parking bays.

The project is due to be complete by March 31 and will be a temporary addition giving creative vibrancy to town centres across Kirklees, offering a more inviting local centre and encouraging people to visit.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We want to make our high streets greener, healthier and more sustainable. The planters will be a welcome addition and will help instil pride and belonging.

“Our high streets need to become more vibrant and adaptable, with local communities empowered to take the lead and ensure they can succeed.

"Green community spaces have a number of positive impacts. As well as environmental benefits, it’s a great chance to meet new people from your local area and pick up some new skills while playing an important role within your community."

Councillor Eric Firth, cabinet member for town centres, said: “This is a great way to make new connections in the local community.

"The planters will guarantee an explosion of colour on the high streets of Kirklees.

"Healthy streets help get people outdoors and down the high streets, promoting walking as a transport mode by making the walking experience more enjoyable.

“As we level up and build back better, our high streets must be at the forefront of our recovery.

"We are constantly working to deliver an ambitious, imaginative vision of our high streets so they can adapt – as they have always done – but also boost pride and prosperity as the heartbeat of local communities throughout Kirklees.”

Kirklees Council has been working with businesses and community groups in each area, including Cleckheaton in Bloom and Keep Hecky Tidy, to plan for the maintenance and upkeep of the planters.

Residents are invited to come along and help with the planting on the following dates:

Cleckheaton: Friday, March 25 - meet at the memorial park at 10am.

Heckmondwike - Tuesday, March 29 – meet at the memorial statue at 10am.