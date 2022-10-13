All families with children who receive free school meals can expect a payment of £50 per child just before Christmas this year. This will come from the £3.7m cost of living support fund from the Government, which will be used by Kirklees Council to support residents.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (October 11) to discuss additional household support measures, Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said that the aim is to “help as many families as possible”.

By looking at council tax reduction data, the council will identify families with children under school age who require financial support to include in the scheme. This step was described as “imperative” by Coun Cathy Scott.

Coun Davies also explained that the money will not only help families “in terms of food” but also with “some of the other pressures they’re facing”.

It is expected that the total of payments made to Kirklees families will be around £925,000.

Despite the positive developments, concerns that Government funding was insufficient were expressed by a number of councillors, with Leader of the Council Shabir Pandor saying “although £3.7m sounds like a lot of money, it’s a drop in the ocean”.

Coun Naheed Mather said that the funding is “just going to hit the sides” and Coun Scott described the actions of the Government as a “shame” and a “sham”.

