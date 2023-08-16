£35,000 of government funding provides new discharge lounge at Dewsbury and District Hospital for patients heading home

Funded by the Department of Health and Social Care, a donation of £35,000 was given to Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust to create a specific space for patients being discharged home.

Dewsbury and District Hospital is one of 42 new and upgraded discharge lounges across the country, in a bid to help cut down urgent and emergency care waiting times for tens of thousands of patients.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has created a calm space to mitigate stress for patients with a planned discharge.

Julie Horan, registered general nurse; Deborah Crowther, healthcare assistant; and Kim Gollings, ward manager, in the new discharge lounge at Dewsbury and District Hospital

The lounge is used to process discharge paperwork, await medication, receive refreshments and plan transport home.

Focusing on the patient’s well-being, comfortable seating has been fitted, alongside a call bell system for patients. Entertainment has also been included in the form of televisions and radios for those who are waiting.

Lyndsey Scaife, head of discharge, said: “The discharge lounge is part of the patient’s pathway as they leave hospital care. Therefore, we felt this space needed some attention.

"The space has now been transformed, and the renovations have brought serenity to patients.

"We've provided a change in environment and a place to process the arrangements needed for their continued recovery.”

One patient who experienced the new lounge said: “While visiting, I didn't have to ask for anything.

"Staff were prepared for my arrival; they help sort my return home. I had no wait, and nothing was a bother for staff.”

The new lounge is being used as a collection point for friends and family members, replacing the process of picking up loved ones from hospital wards.

Len Richards, chief executive officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are honoured to be one of the forty-two hospitals, across the country, to receive this funding.

"The monies provided have allowed us to create a dedicated area, which can be used to help free up spaces in hospital beds for patients who no longer need to complete their care journey in our wards.