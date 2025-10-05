Sufi-Muslims from mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike marked prophet Mohammad’s 1,500th birthday in the annual Ravensthorpe EID-Milad Peace Procession last month.

The colourful procession, organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque based on North Road, was held on Sunday, September 21, and saw children, along with their parents, waving green colour Sufi-Muslim flags whilst walking behind an elegant horse-drawn carriage.

The green flags are a symbol of the Islamic faith’s love for nature and the environment. The colour is equally symbolic for Muslims because the dome above prophet Mohammad’s tomb located at the city of Madina in Saudi Arabia is also painted green.

Local Mosque Imams led the peace procession whilst sat in the carriage, whilst Dewsbury and Batley MP, Iqbal Hussain Mohamed, also joined the peace walk.

Most of the faithful who joined the procession wore green colour waistcoats, along with white tunics, and white 'topee' caps. The colour white in Islam represents purity.

Audio recordings of Islamic ‘Nashid’ poetry and lyrics praising prophet Mohammad’s character were also played as the procession made its way through Ravensthorpe’s streets.

The gathering returned back to the North Road place of worship where a special outdoor prayer service for global world peace was held. Free food and refreshments were served immediately afterwards to everyone.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, mosque leader Sufi Nasir Majeed said:

“This year's EID-Milad festivities are very special because it has been exactly 1,500 years since prophet Mohammad’s birth.

“Everyone in the procession waved green Sufi-Muslim flags to spread our message of peace and love. We even had volunteers giving out free Samosas to those local residents who came out of their homes to watch the procession.

“Ravensthorpe has some mixed neighbourhoods with people from many different cultures. So the procession’s message of harmony was for everyone."