PROMHS in link-up with Cleckheaton foundation to provide mental health support

Sandra Babbings, CEO at PROHMS

Huddersfield-based PROHMS will provide two mental health referrals each month for a period of six months to clients of The Howarth Foundation who are being supported back into skills training and employment following chaotic lifestyles stemming from substance abuse, domestic violence and homelessness.

PROHMS will donate the time, delivering the referrals free of charge to The Howarth Foundation.

Sandra Babbings, CEO at PROHMS, said: “As a business, we are committed to giving back to our community and supporting others wherever possible.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With mental health impacting so heavily on peoples’ lives, we hope that gifting this support will have a big impact on the general wellbeing of The Howarth Foundation’s clients and help them in their day to day lives.

“We will be offering referrals for individuals working with The Howarth Foundation that might need specialist mental health support. This could be one-off counselling sessions, somebody to talk to confidentially, assessments and signposting to other services, or providing short-term interventions and strategies that will hopefully enable the individual to better manage any symptoms, thoughts, and feelings they may be experiencing.”