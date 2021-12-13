Principal welcomes £3.2m plans for new facilities at Dewsbury school

David Hewitt, associate executive principal at Manor Croft Academy in Dewsbury

Last week the council revealed the plans for Manor Croft Academy, which include six new classrooms, an extended dining room space and a larger car park.

The school would permanently expand by 30 pupils per year group.

The total cost of the works would be £3.2million, with £500,000 provided by Delta Academies Trust, of which Manor Craft is a part.

Cabinet members are being asked to agree the remaining £2.7million and, if approval is given, it is expected work would begin on site in spring of next year.

Dave Hewitt, associate executive principal at Manor Croft Academy, said: “We are very pleased to be working with the council on these plans.

"We know that children enjoy learning at Manor Croft and we see the results of their enthusiasm in the outstanding outcomes they achieve each year with us.

"We also know that more and more parents are choosing Manor Croft for their children because of the amazing opportunities we provide.

"If these plans are approved, we look forward to welcoming more children and parents to the school so they too can benefit from the inspiring work of staff, students and the wider school community."