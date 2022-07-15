Primary school in Heckmondwike approved for new building under Government scheme

The Department for Education will start a project to replace or refurbish one or more buildings at Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, setting the school up for high educational standards for all its pupils for decades to come.

Head of academy at Smithies Moor, Catherine Brackenbury, said: “We are so excited to have a new building on the horizon.

"We have long felt that our building does not match the forward thinking approach of our school.

Co-op Academy Smithies Moor, Heckmondwike

"To have a state-of -the-art facility will better reflect our ethos and will be wonderful for our children.

"It will be transformational not just for pupils but for our whole school community.

"It will add an excellent facility to the local community for all to benefit from for many years to come.”

The school, supported by Co-op Academies Trust, will work with the Department for Education to agree the educational design of the project and the timeframe for delivery.

Chris Tomlinson, CEO of Co-op Academies Trust, said: “It’s wonderful news that investment in education is happening through projects like the School Rebuild Programme.

"The building is the old Heckmondwike Secondary School, which was repurposed for Smithies Moor in the 90s.

"This new building will be purpose-built with primary education in mind, and is fantastic for the community.”

The details of the development have not yet been agreed, though the school plans to share updates as it approaches the building work.

It is one of 61 new projects as part of the programme, including primary, secondary and special schools, levelling up opportunities across the entire country.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said: “Our School Rebuilding Programme is already making a difference to the lives of pupils and their teachers.

"It is creating greener school sites that are fit for the future and that local communities can be proud of.