Priest's book marks centenary of Heckmondwike and Spenborough War Memorials

Fr Nicholas Hird and John Brook in front of the Spenborough War Memorial, Cleckheaton

Father Nicholas Hird, the Catholic priest of both Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike, has published “Valiant Hearts” to commemorate the fallen of the Spen Valley.

In the book, Fr Nicholas presents biographical sketches of more than 20 men who had connections with the Catholic churches that he serves.

In addition, he records the life stories of the family members of some who suffered similar fates although resident elsewhere or of a different faith background.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result is the formation of connections between the Spen Valley and the likes of Ireland, Liverpool and Stockport, together with theatres of war on the continent, Mesopotamia, as well as the almost overlooked Battle of Coronel (1914) which was the first defeat of the Royal Navy in over a century, in which British casualties numbered 1,600 while not one German sailor was killed.

Fr Nicholas includes the story of a civilian casualty whose life was lost in a chemical explosion on Hollinbank Lane, Heckmondwike, in December 1914.

A spokesperson said: “With the primary intention of this work being to remember and offer a lasting tribute, the author places his subject matter into their real-life circumstances and experiences.

“This includes their family, links to a particular faith community, their education and working lives, together with the wider social environment of which they were a part.

“Through the use of appropriate and often lengthy footnotes, the reader is taken into a time populated by both scenarios and people now virtually forgotten.

“With access to primary-source materials and his own proven track record for historical research, he has more than fulfilled his intention of producing a lasting and accurate legacy of remembrance to the ‘members of the Catholic communities of Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton who were casualties of The Great War’.

“His skilled presentation offers a true depth of feeling for the subject matter, and a truly poignant reminder that the real cost of a war can never simply be measured by a list of names etched into lasting memorials but rather the life-stories of the named individuals, their families, the local community of which they were a part and indeed the evolving life of the nation as a whole for whom they sacrificed their lives.”

The original artwork on the cover of the book was produced by parishioner John Brook, the backdrop to which is a map of the Spen Valley in the early 1900s.