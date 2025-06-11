People in Cleckheaton celebrated the town’s second Pride event at The Loft last weekend.

The live music venue, on Northgate, welcomed excited crowds through its doors for a second successive year on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

The weekend saw numerous drag queens take to the stage including local stars Devilicious, Summer Haze and Kylie Kush, as well as side queens Kiki Horsefield, Mazikeen and Charra-Tea, who has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race on the BBC, as well as viral TikTok sensation Smashby.

Dione Brown, owner of The Loft and co-organiser of the event, said: “We had a blast. We had people queuing at the door to grab their seats for the day!

“The event brought families and new people into the venue, as well as the town itself, and had people of all different ages attending. The whole occasion was brilliant, having people of different ages and families in the venue.

“We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and would like to thank everyone who turned up and got involved for a weekend of celebrating Pride. We would also like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their advice and support for the weekend.”

She added: “We are strong in what we believe in and nothing was going to stop us providing our community with something they could attend and be themselves without it costing a fortune for them to travel to or attend.

“We pride ourselves in being a safe venue for everyone.”

The venue had also confirmed that “big plans” are already in place for Cleckheaton Pride 2026.

Take a look at these photos provided by The Loft from Cleckheaton Pride 2025.

1 . Cleckheaton Pride The Loft, on Northgate, Cleckheaton, welcomed excited crowds through its doors for a second successive year on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, to celebrate the LGBT+ community. Photo: The Loft Photo Sales

2 . Cleckheaton Pride Pride at the Loft in Cleckheaton. Photo: The Loft Photo Sales

3 . Cleckheaton Pride People celebrating the town's second Pride event. Photo: The Loft Photo Sales

4 . Cleckheaton Pride The Loft's owner, Dione Brown, right, said it was a "brilliant" weekend. Photo: The Loft Photo Sales