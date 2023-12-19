Pressure mounts on Kirklees Council to save Heckmondwike care home from closure

Pressure is mounting on Kirklees Council to scrap its plans to close a Heckmondwike dementia care home as heartbroken families, and councillors continue to speak up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claremont House at Heckmondwike and Castle Grange at Newsome are the two care homes the council has earmarked for closure as it looks to make a £47m saving in the current financial year.

The plans are currently going through public consultation and its cabinet will make a final decision on the future of the sites early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent full council meeting saw Donna Mallinson, whose mum lives at Claremont House in Heckmondwike, address the council regarding a petition she had created to save the home, which has now amassed more than 4,700 signatures.

Donna Mallinson speaking at the full council meeting.

She told the meeting: “Every single one of the residents are cared for and loved as they should be and are living out their final years in a loving, happy and stable environment. And we families all have the peace of mind that this is exactly the case.

“Kirklees’ proposal to close these homes is flawed, has inaccuracies and fails to report on the reality of what would happen to these vulnerable and poorly residents if they choose to close the home and force them to live somewhere else.”

She explained that the only option for families would be to move their loved ones to private sector care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council was said to have provided details of six private homes that are aesthetically comparable to Claremont House but Ms Mallinson said that insufficient detail was provided on the quality of care or the costs involved.

When it comes to costs, she claimed the weekly costs for a self-funding resident would rise by between £250 and £472 in the private sector homes.

She also said that families of local authority-funded residents would be required to top up fees by at least £100 per week.

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care, Coun Jackie Ramsay, said: “As families, you are rightly concerned about the implications for your family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a cabinet member, I’m not only concerned about that, I’m also trying to balance that with the social care outcomes for everybody in Kirklees and also of the other services that we’ve got that the council needs to deliver for our residents.

“The reality is that there are some areas of provision where the council needs to play a greater role and other areas where there are already other organisations providing that sort of care and given all the pressures on social care at the moment, and on the council as a whole, not just financial, the council needs to focus on the areas where we have the greatest need.

“As the residential care sector has stabilised and recovered following the pandemic, pressures on social care have grown.

"Long-term residential care is an area that the council feels it should not be focusing time and money on at this time and instead using some of that time and money in areas where the council will have a clearer role, that’s what the consultation is about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad