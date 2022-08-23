President of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade hails new Aldi store as 'a welcome positive story for the town'
The president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade has welcomed the imminent opening of the town’s new Aldi store.
Paul Ellis said the new supermarket in Dewsbury, which is set to officially open on Thursday, September 8, was “a welcome positive story for the town”.
The new Aldi will be run by store manager Chris Savage, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.
Mr Ellis said: “With so much doom and gloom around, this sends a very positive message when a flagship retailer invests our town - and it won't be the last.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
2
A diverse new archery range is set to open in Batley next month
-
3
Dewsbury Rams ease drop fears with vital win over relegation rivals
-
4
West Yorkshire mum fears ‘evil’ killer who stabbed her teenage daughter to death in sex attack ‘will do it again’ now he has been released
-
5
Police investigating burglary in Dewsbury issue image of man they would like to identify
"It is very good news on the job front too.
"The new attractive building enhances the retail park, which will have more footfall welcoming to many of the stores around it.
"The chamber wishes Mr Savage and his team very best wishes for the future.”
ParalympicsGB gold medallist Grace Clough will be cutting the ribbon on opening morning.