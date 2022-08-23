News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

President of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade hails new Aldi store as 'a welcome positive story for the town'

The president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade has welcomed the imminent opening of the town’s new Aldi store.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:00 pm

Paul Ellis said the new supermarket in Dewsbury, which is set to officially open on Thursday, September 8, was “a welcome positive story for the town”.

The new Aldi will be run by store manager Chris Savage, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

Mr Ellis said: “With so much doom and gloom around, this sends a very positive message when a flagship retailer invests our town - and it won't be the last.

The Specialbuys aisle at Aldi

Most Popular

"It is very good news on the job front too.

"The new attractive building enhances the retail park, which will have more footfall welcoming to many of the stores around it.

"The chamber wishes Mr Savage and his team very best wishes for the future.”

ParalympicsGB gold medallist Grace Clough will be cutting the ribbon on opening morning.

Read More

Read More
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and w...
PresidentAldiDewsbury