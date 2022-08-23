President of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade hails new Aldi store as 'a welcome positive story for the town'

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ellis said the new supermarket in Dewsbury, which is set to officially open on Thursday, September 8, was “a welcome positive story for the town”.

The new Aldi will be run by store manager Chris Savage, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

Mr Ellis said: “With so much doom and gloom around, this sends a very positive message when a flagship retailer invests our town - and it won't be the last.

"It is very good news on the job front too.

"The new attractive building enhances the retail park, which will have more footfall welcoming to many of the stores around it.

"The chamber wishes Mr Savage and his team very best wishes for the future.”