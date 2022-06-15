Praise for 'wonderful' head teacher as Healey Junior and Infant School in Batley celebrates its best ever Ofsted rating

Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School, on Healey Lane, has been graded “good” in all areas after a recent inspection visit.

This is the first time that the school has ever been awarded this level of accreditation.

Head teacher Luisa Lang said: “What a fantastic achievement!

Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Batley has been rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted. Pictured is head teacher Luisa Lang with pupils

“I am exceptionally honoured to serve the school community as head teacher along with this committed staff team.”

“We will always continue to ensure that we offer the best possible education for each and every one of our children.

“Many thanks to our parents, carers, governors and Batley Multi Academy Trust for their collaboration and support.”

The Ofsted report’s findings come in the context of the post-pandemic recovery, with children having been impacted by home learning and the lack of social interaction.

Mrs Lang added: “Our amazing staff team drives us forward and is fundamental to our success.

“This leadership is very much a lead by example approach, which is the most effective way to motivate and inspire others, both staff and pupils alike.”

In their report, inspectors highlighted the high expectations that staff have for pupils’ learning and behaviour.

“Relationships between staff and pupils are positive. Pupils value the warm and caring way staff support them and keep them safe,” the report said.

One pupil said: “If you are coming here to learn, you will leave with lots of knowledge and a smile on your face.”

Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are so proud that a school in our trust family of schools has achieved this recognition.

“It is extremely well deserved and we will continue to work together to sustain and build on this success.

“Placing young people at the heart of everything we do is one of our trust’s core values and it’s very clear from the report that Healey upholds this ethos.

“Mrs Lang is a wonderful head teacher and we congratulate her and her team on this super achievement.

“Their work at Healey has been transformational, and children thrive and succeed thanks to the staff team’s care, guidance and support.