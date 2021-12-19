Praise for 'superstar' Lyn after clocking up 25 years at estate agent
An estate agent in Birstall held a special presentation to mark a colleague’s silver anniversary with the company.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:30 am
Lyn Toussaint joined the team at Watsons Property Services 25 years ago, and to celebrate her contribution to the company over the last two and a half decades, colleagues presented her with a card and a cake.
A spokesperson for Watsons said: “There are not many people who can say they’ve served 25 years with only one day off sick. Lyn really is a superstar!
"Anyone who has ever stepped foot through our door will know this lady, always going above and beyond for everyone she meets and always with a smile.
"We cannot thank her enough for everything she has done over the years.”