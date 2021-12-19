Praise for 'superstar' Lyn after clocking up 25 years at estate agent

Staff at Watsons Property Services in Birstall held a special presentation for Lyn Toussaint

Lyn Toussaint joined the team at Watsons Property Services 25 years ago, and to celebrate her contribution to the company over the last two and a half decades, colleagues presented her with a card and a cake.

A spokesperson for Watsons said: “There are not many people who can say they’ve served 25 years with only one day off sick. Lyn really is a superstar!

"Anyone who has ever stepped foot through our door will know this lady, always going above and beyond for everyone she meets and always with a smile.