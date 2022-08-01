Praise for high quality green spaces as district's parks win Green Flag awards

The Green Flag award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, has been awarded to Almondbury Hill Fort - Castle Hill, Beaumont Park and Greenhead Park in Huddersfield, Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall and Wilton Park in Batley.

After two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the council said news of the Green Flag awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of its team in providing and maintaining great spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Oakwell Hall Country Park, which has been awarded the Green Flag for 18 consecutive years, has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Scott Tasker and Tony Sims, country park officers at Oakwell Hall

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “I’m delighted that we have been recognised once again for the high quality of our green spaces across Kirklees, and immensely proud of the hard work and commitment shown by our staff and volunteers in maintaining our parks to the highest standards.

“High quality, free and inclusive green spaces are vital for the health and well-being of our communities. From community cohesion to supporting wildlife and biodiversity, they offer numerous benefits to our residents and can enhance quality of life.

“We work hard to continuously improve our visitor experience. With play equipment for children, colourful seasonal planting, wildlife and natural habitats, regular activities across our sites and reasonably priced cafes at Greenhead and Oakwell, our parks offer fun days out for all.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these sites worthy of a Green Flag award.