Power cuts in Mirfield and Ravensthorpe have left homes without electricity this morning. Photo from screenshot of Northern Powergrid website.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore electricity to homes in Mirfield after a power cut this morning (Wednesday).

1,413 customers are currently without electricity in Mirfield after a power cut was reported at around 10.30am, affecting 117 postcodes within the WF14 area.

The National Powergrid website states that its teams have “identified what’s caused the power cut” and are working to get the power back on.

An estimated restoration time has been given as between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Northern Powergrid has also confirmed that there is another unplanned power outage in nearby Ravensthorpe, with 1,106 customers currently without power. It is affecting 53 postcodes in the WF13 area.

The Northern Powergrid website states: “A power cut has been reported in your area. Our team are working hard to understand which customers are affected, so that we can get the power back on as quickly as we can.

“We’re currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on. We'll display the time expected to get your power back on once we have an update from our team.”