Poundstretcher to cut prices at Ravensthorpe store by 50 per cent
Poundstretcher has announced that it is offering 50 per cent off everything at its Ravensthorpe store.
By Staff Reporter
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 7:00 pm
The store, at the Ravensthorpe Shopping Park on Huddersfield Road, will officially start its offer at 9am on Wednesday, March 23.
Loo Loo Rose, marketing manager, said: “50 per cent off absolutely everything in store is such an amazing deal for the local community.
"With stock being updated regularly, customers can treat themselves to bargains time and time again with our fantastic offer.
"Get to the store today and shop ‘til you drop!"