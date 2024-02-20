The 17-seater store, on Westgate, which opened to customers last week, is the second coffee shop to be opened by Leanne Benson, who established the original Bosco’s in Birkenshaw, on Bradford Road, in 2007.

Leanne, 53, said: “I thought it was time to open another one. It is very exciting. Bosco’s has a reputable name and lots of people come from far away. We do things a little bit different from your normal sandwich, something a little bit more upmarket.

“The first week has been absolutely crazy. It has been brilliant. What a lovely welcome we have had from everybody. People had to walk away because they couldn’t get a seat - they were queuing out of the door.

“We have had a great response from the local people. We have seen new faces and faces from Birkenshaw. We have had more footfall and are seeing a lot of people, it’s great.”

She added: “I believe in good customer service and I will always go out of my way for customers and always give a nice welcome. My staff are like that as well.

“I think that is the key to business. Everyone can expect a warm welcome every time they visit.”

In an appreciative acknowledgement to the local surroundings, Leanne has installed framed original Spenborough Guardian newspapers from 1905 on the Bosco’s of Birkenshaw walls, as well as special Mr. Men - created by Cleckheaton-born cartoonist Roger Hargreaves - memorabilia.

Here are some photos from Cleckheaton’s newest coffee shop, Bosco’s of Birkenshaw.

Leanne Benson, owner of the new Bosco's of Birkenshaw deli and coffee shop in Cleckheaton.

Customers enjoy a coffee inside Bosco's of Birkenshaw, which has opened on Westgate in Cleckheaton.

Sweet treats at Bosco's of Birkenshaw.

A framed copy of the Cleckheaton and Spenborough Guardian from 1905 in Bosco's of Birkenshaw in Cleckheaton.