Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Today (Sunday) is the day which will officially mark the start of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy.

World leaders, royalty and religious figures, just as they did for Pope Francis’ funeral, will be brought together for the new pontiff’s inauguration mass at the Vatican, which starts at 9am UK time.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, was elected after a relatively short secret conclave in the Sistine Chapel, conducted by 133 of the 252 eligible cardinals who were allowed to vote - which included Batley Carr’s very own Cardinal Arthur Roche.

“Everybody is delighted, not least the cardinals who voted for him,” the former Bishop of Leeds told the Reporter Series.

Cardinal Arthur Roche. Photo by Marcin Mazur (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW)).

“It wouldn’t take too much to add up the sums but I don’t think there is any other institution in the entire world who could bring together 133 men - from 77 countries, speaking over 77 languages, with a great wealth of culture - to have elected a world leader within less than 24 hours.

“It says something about the unity of the cardinals and the way that the church thinks together.

“The mood in Rome is one of great joy. It has been a very festive mood, right from the very beginning of his election.”

Asked if he felt this was an exciting time for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Roche replied:

Cardinal Arthur Roche, centre. Photo by Marcin Mazur (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW)).

“Yes I do. At 69 he has got plenty of energy in him. He has travelled the world and has a big, broad experience of life at the cutting edge amongst some of the poorest people in the world.

“And, at the same time, he has for the last few years, been the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and has been responsible for the election of bishops and proposing new names to the Holy Father for possible candidates for various dioceses.

“He is a man of considerable experience but he is also a very bright character with a lovely personality. Somebody, who when you are meeting with, you know that he is listening to you.”

Cardinal Roche, who lives in Vatican City, was elevated to Cardinal-Deacon by Pope Francis at a ceremony in August 2022 and was given the role of the prefect of the Dicastery for Liturgy and the discipline of the sacraments.

In the wake of Pope Francis’ death, those roles were immediately suspended, but Cardinal Roche revealed all those prefects have been reappointed.

“We are back to work and getting on with things,” he said. “We are all preparing for the inauguration.

It is believed there are to be, approximately, around 1.5 billion followers of the Roman Catholic Church, and tens of thousands of people are expected to swarm to St Peter’s Square for Pope Leo XIV’s first mass as the new pontiff this morning.

So does Cardinal Arthur Roche sometimes have to pinch himself at this “incredible” position he is currently in?

“I do indeed,” he chuckled. “I think to myself, ‘how on earth did you get here?’ It is incredible and it has been an incredible experience.

“No doubt you realise the most important thing for us is to put everything into a context of prayer and there is no doubt all the cardinals very much felt the presence of Christ with us during those days pointing to this man that he wanted to replace Pope Francis and to be his successor.”

Cardinal Roche still has an immense fondness for home and he will be returning to Batley Carr in July.

Giving a message to people here in North Kirklees, he said:

“To have courage because the Christian message has a lot to say about bringing balance and peace to the world and natural good wholeness.

“And the people of Batley Carr and Batley and Dewsbury, and of the whole of West Yorkshire, know what goodness is. It is in their bones. They recognise it.

“To all of my good friends and fellow country and county men and women in Yorkshire I say carry on, be good, be courageous, be true to yourself and to the higher values that make us very great.”