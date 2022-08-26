News you can trust since 1858
Pope Francis set to appoint former Bishop of Leeds as a Cardinal in Rome this weekend

Batley Carr-born Archbishop Arthur Roche will be created a Cardinal by Pope Francis this weekend.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:00 am

In the ceremony, the Pope will confer a red cardinal’s hat on Archbishop Roche, and a gold ring depicting the figures of Saints Peter and Paul, and stamped with the coat of arms of the Supreme Pontiff Francis.

On Sunday afternoon the new Cardinal will celebrate Mass for his fellow Catholic clergy, family and friends from Yorkshire and beyond who have travelled to Rome.

Archbishop Roche was 9th Bishop of Leeds from between 2004 to 2012.

Former Bishop of Leeds Arthur Roche

The present Bishop of Leeds, the Right Rev Marcus Stock, said: “His appointment is not only a recognition of the regard in which the Holy Father holds Archbishop Roche, but it also brings great honour to the Diocese of Leeds, to his family home and to all the places where he has served both as a priest and a bishop.”

