Pope Francis set to appoint former Bishop of Leeds as a Cardinal in Rome this weekend

In the ceremony, the Pope will confer a red cardinal’s hat on Archbishop Roche, and a gold ring depicting the figures of Saints Peter and Paul, and stamped with the coat of arms of the Supreme Pontiff Francis.

On Sunday afternoon the new Cardinal will celebrate Mass for his fellow Catholic clergy, family and friends from Yorkshire and beyond who have travelled to Rome.

Archbishop Roche was 9th Bishop of Leeds from between 2004 to 2012.

Former Bishop of Leeds Arthur Roche

