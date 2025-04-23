Pope Francis: Batley Carr-born cardinal among those at Vatican helping to elect new pope
Cardinal Roche, a former Bishop of Leeds, was born and bred in Batley Carr and now lives in Vatican City. He was elevated to Cardinal-Deacon by Pope Francis at a ceremony in August 2022.
Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday, with his funeral set to take place this coming Saturday.
Cardinal Roche is one of 135 eligible cardinals who will be helping to elect the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church at the secret conclave.
There are over 250 cardinals worldwide - and only five currently from the United Kingdom and Ireland - but only those aged under 80 years of age will be able to take part in choosing a successor.
At 75, Cardinal Roche is the youngest cardinal in the UK and was known to be a key adviser to Pope Francis.
In November 2022 he made a special return trip to the parish where it all began, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, on Naylor Street in Batley Carr, to say his first mass in the UK since his ordination.
He also generously donated a cardinal biretta hat to the church during his visit.
St Joseph’s is where the former St John Fisher High School pupil got baptised and confirmed, was the location of his first Holy Communion and confession and was where he was ordained as a priest.
The selection of the next pope at Conclave is expected to be held within the Sistine Chapel in the coming weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.