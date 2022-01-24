Police team take van and car to show youngsters at Liversedge school

Officers from the Batley and Spen NPT visited Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School in Liversedge

Officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School in Liversedge to meet children there as part of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

NPT officers took along a police van and car for the children to take a peek inside and introduced themselves as the local police team.

The youngsters were given some basic safety advice as well as informal guidance about what the police did and how they could help them.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Batley and Spen NPT visited Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School in Liversedge

The visit was part of a swathe of activity across West Yorkshire for the national week, which is intended to showcase the work neighbourhood officers carry out in communities.

Sergeant Charlotte Nicholls, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We want to thank teachers and staff and Norristhorpe School for helping arrange this visit and letting us meet pupils.

“It is great for us as an NPT to get to know our next generation of residents from a really young age to introduce ourselves, dispel a few myths and just make the police uniform a little less scary for them.

“Building trust from a young age with our children is really important for us as it hopefully encourages them to feel happier in approaching and engaging with us.