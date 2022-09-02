Police searching for teen missing for two weeks who could be in Dewsbury

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say there are concerns for Junaid Hussain’s welfare after he was reported missing on August 18.

The 15-year-old is from Leeds but police think he is in the Crackenedge area.

He is described as slim, 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and a close-trimmed beard and moustache.

Junaid Hussain

