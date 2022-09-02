Police searching for teen missing for two weeks who could be in Dewsbury
Police are still looking for a teenage boy reported missing two weeks ago – and they think he could be in Dewsbury.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:29 pm
Officers say there are concerns for Junaid Hussain’s welfare after he was reported missing on August 18.
The 15-year-old is from Leeds but police think he is in the Crackenedge area.
He is described as slim, 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and a close-trimmed beard and moustache.
Most Popular
-
1
Police appeal for help over missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Birkenshaw
-
2
Two vehicles seized by police in Cleckheaton
-
3
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
4
16-year-old jailed for M606 crash which killed three people
-
5
Batley rallies round baby boy in need of heart surgery
Anyone who can help fine Junaid should call Kirklees CID on 101, quoting reference 1663 of August 18.