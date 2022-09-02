News you can trust since 1858
Police searching for teen missing for two weeks who could be in Dewsbury

Police are still looking for a teenage boy reported missing two weeks ago – and they think he could be in Dewsbury.

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:28 pm
Officers say there are concerns for Junaid Hussain’s welfare after he was reported missing on August 18.

The 15-year-old is from Leeds but police think he is in the Crackenedge area.

He is described as slim, 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and a close-trimmed beard and moustache.

Anyone who can help fine Junaid should call Kirklees CID on 101, quoting reference 1663 of August 18.

