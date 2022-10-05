Alexa Dobbins, who is 17, is described as slim and is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black Nike hooded top.

Police say there are “concerns for her welfare” and officers are making enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact police on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alexa Dobbins, 17, who was last seen in Wakefield