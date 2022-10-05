News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police searching for missing teen last seen in Wakefield

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl last spotted in Wakefield.

By Jessica Barton
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:33 pm - 1 min read

Alexa Dobbins, who is 17, is described as slim and is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black Nike hooded top.

Police say there are “concerns for her welfare” and officers are making enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact police on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alexa Dobbins, 17, who was last seen in Wakefield

Most Popular

The log reference is 1132 of October 3.

Read More

Read More
Moors Murders: Police still searching Saddleworth Moor for missing Ian Brady and...
PoliceWakefieldNikeWest Yorkshire Police