Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Mirfield
Kai, aged 12, was last seen outside Teals Garage, on Leeds Road, Mirfield at 6. 45pm yesterday, June 14.
He is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with dark brown hair in a long mullet style.
He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, grey North Face tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Huarache trainers.
Kai has connections to the Bradford area.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Kai or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1615 of 14/6.