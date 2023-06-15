Kai, aged 12, was last seen outside Teals Garage, on Leeds Road, Mirfield at 6. 45pm yesterday, June 14.

He is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with dark brown hair in a long mullet style.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, grey North Face tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Huarache trainers.

Kai has connections to the Bradford area.