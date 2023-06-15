News you can trust since 1858
Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Mirfield

Police in Huddersfield are appealing for information to help locate Kai Scott who has been reported missing.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST

Kai, aged 12, was last seen outside Teals Garage, on Leeds Road, Mirfield at 6. 45pm yesterday, June 14.

He is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with dark brown hair in a long mullet style.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, grey North Face tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Huarache trainers.

Kai, aged 12, was last seen outside Teals Garage, on Leeds Road, Mirfield at 6. 45pm yesterday, June 14.
Kai has connections to the Bradford area.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Kai or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1615 of 14/6.

