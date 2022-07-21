Police search for two missing Dewsbury girls

Taya Smith, 12, and Codie Leigh Hambleton, 14, are believed to be together.

Taya is described as being of medium build and around 5ft 5ins tall.

Codie Leigh is also described as being of medium build and is about 5ft 2ins tall.

Taya, who has blonde hair, is believed to be wearing a black hooded top, a bright pink crop top, black cycling shorts and black Nike trainers.

Codie Leigh, who has brown hair, is believed to be wearing a turquoise crop top.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are making enquiries to locate them as there are concerns for their welfare.

"Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Kirklees on 101, or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 2025 of July 20."