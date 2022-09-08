Police search for missing Mirfield teen

Theo Davis-Reid was last seen at Leeds Railway Station at 2pm on Monday.

The 14-year-old is described as having tanned skin, slim and speaking with a West Midlands accent.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a Hoodrich puffa jacket with a white hoodie underneath, and black and white Nike Air Max trainers. He was carrying a Nike bag.

Theo Davis-Reid

