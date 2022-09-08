News you can trust since 1858
Police search for missing Mirfield teen

Police are appealing for help as they search for a teenage boy missing from Mirfield.

By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:05 am

Theo Davis-Reid was last seen at Leeds Railway Station at 2pm on Monday.

The 14-year-old is described as having tanned skin, slim and speaking with a West Midlands accent.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a Hoodrich puffa jacket with a white hoodie underneath, and black and white Nike Air Max trainers. He was carrying a Nike bag.

Theo Davis-Reid

Anyone who can help should call police on 101.

