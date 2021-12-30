Police search for missing girl thought to be in Dewsbury

Georgia Fennell

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 17-year-old Georgia Fennell who was last seen in the Batley area on Boxing Day.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair and a small scar on her face.

Detectives are concerned for her welfare and believe she may be in Dewsbury.