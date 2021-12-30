Police search for missing girl thought to be in Dewsbury
Officers are appealing for help to find a teenage girl last seen in Batley who may be in Dewsbury.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:07 am
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:08 am
Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 17-year-old Georgia Fennell who was last seen in the Batley area on Boxing Day.
She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair and a small scar on her face.
Detectives are concerned for her welfare and believe she may be in Dewsbury.
Anyone who has seen or has information about her is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting police log 1527 of December 26.