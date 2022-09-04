Police search for missing Dewsbury man

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking for anyone who has seen Bradley Thornton, 26, to get in touch.

He is described as 6ft 1ins tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing grey Gym King shorts, a white T-shirt and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who has seen Bradley or knows where he is should call police on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1988 of September 3.