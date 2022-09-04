Police search for missing Dewsbury man
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Dewsbury.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:49 pm
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:50 pm
Officers are asking for anyone who has seen Bradley Thornton, 26, to get in touch.
He is described as 6ft 1ins tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing grey Gym King shorts, a white T-shirt and a black baseball hat.
Anyone who has seen Bradley or knows where he is should call police on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1988 of September 3.