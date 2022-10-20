Police search for missing Cleckheaton teenager
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from Cleckheaton.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fifteen-year-old Natalie Stephenson was reported missing from her home last night (Wednesday).
She is described as slim, 5ft 7ins tall and as having dyed blonde hair.
Enquiries have been ongoing in Kirklees to find Natalie but it is currently believed she may be in the Oldham area.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call police on 101, referencing log 1726 of October 19.