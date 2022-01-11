Police search for missing boy last seen in Dewsbury

Officers are appealing for help finding a boy last seen in Dewsbury Bus Station

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:04 pm
Francis Gavan

Twelve-year-old Francis Gavan was last spotted in Dewsbury last night.

He was reported missing from the Calderdale area at 3pm yesterday and last seen at Dewsbury Bus Station at about 6pm.

He is described as white, 4ft 8ins tall, "skinny", with shaved, short blonde hair.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Francis was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, red tracksuit top, grey puffa-style jacket with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

Police say they are concerned for Francis’s welfare and anyone who sees or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing log 0880 of January 10.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

DewsburyPoliceCalderdaleNike