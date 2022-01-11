Police search for missing boy last seen in Dewsbury

Francis Gavan

Twelve-year-old Francis Gavan was last spotted in Dewsbury last night.

He was reported missing from the Calderdale area at 3pm yesterday and last seen at Dewsbury Bus Station at about 6pm.

He is described as white, 4ft 8ins tall, "skinny", with shaved, short blonde hair.

Francis was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, red tracksuit top, grey puffa-style jacket with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

Police say they are concerned for Francis’s welfare and anyone who sees or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing log 0880 of January 10.