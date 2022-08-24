Police search for Dewsbury man missing for almost a week last seen in Halifax
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Dewsbury man last seen in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Ebenezer Muwodza was reported missing on Thursday, August 18.
The 24-year-old is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with white writing on the front, black trousers, a black baseball jacket and red or blue trainers.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
2
President of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade hails new Aldi store as 'a welcome positive story for the town'
-
3
Kirklees council cracks down on anti-social garden tippers
-
4
A diverse new archery range is set to open in Batley next month
-
5
Figures reveal a record number of blackmail offences in West Yorkshire
Officers say they are concerned for Ebenezer’s wellbeing.
Anyone who has seen Ebenzer should call police on 101.