Police renew appeal to find missing teenager
Police have renewed an appeal to locate a missing teenager thought to be in Dewsbury.
By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:38 am
Junaid Hussain, 15, was reported missing from home in Leeds on August 18.
He described as being slim around 5ft 7ins tall and has black hair and a close trimmed beard and moustache.
Anyone who has seen or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log number 1663 of August 18.
Most Popular
-
1
Police seize quantity of drugs after finding abandoned car in Birstall
-
2
Dewsbury's 'coronation baby' George Pickles dies aged 85
-
3
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
4
Scooter seized in Batley after owner drives off from police
-
5
Police renew appeal to find missing teenager
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat