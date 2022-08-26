Police renew appeal to find missing teenager

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junaid Hussain, 15, was reported missing from home in Leeds on August 18.

He described as being slim around 5ft 7ins tall and has black hair and a close trimmed beard and moustache.

Anyone who has seen or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log number 1663 of August 18.

Junaid Hussain is thought to be in Dewsbury.

