Police name father and daughter who died in tragic Heckmondwike house fire

By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:48 BST
A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.
A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.
A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning by the fire service to an address on Russell Close to a report of an ongoing house fire.

Sohaib Ahmed, 38, died at the scene and his daughter Manahal Ahmed, 9, died later in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed‘s 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the fire, continues to be treated in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Enquiries into the fire remain ongoing by Kirklees District Police on behalf of the coroner.

Related topics:PoliceWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice