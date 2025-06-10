A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.

A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning by the fire service to an address on Russell Close to a report of an ongoing house fire.

Sohaib Ahmed, 38, died at the scene and his daughter Manahal Ahmed, 9, died later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed‘s 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the fire, continues to be treated in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Enquiries into the fire remain ongoing by Kirklees District Police on behalf of the coroner.