Police name father and daughter who died in tragic Heckmondwike house fire
A father and daughter who tragically died in a house fire in Heckmondwike on Sunday have been named.
West Yorkshire Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning by the fire service to an address on Russell Close to a report of an ongoing house fire.
Sohaib Ahmed, 38, died at the scene and his daughter Manahal Ahmed, 9, died later in hospital.
Mr Ahmed‘s 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the fire, continues to be treated in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.
Enquiries into the fire remain ongoing by Kirklees District Police on behalf of the coroner.
