Police issue warning ahead of New Year after figures reveal 5,000 spiking cases in just one year
Ahead of New Year’s Eve parties, police are reiterating advice on what to do if you or someone you know may have been spiked.
Police forces in England and Wales have revealed their spiking reports with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) in the 12 months ending September 2022.
The report discloses that nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported in that time period.
The data showed that between September 2021 to August 2022 there were 4,924 reports of spiking in England and Wales. Of these, 2,581 involved a needle.
However, from May 2022 to September 2022, 2,131 cases involved drinking.
National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for violence against women and girls, deputy chief constable Maggie Blyth said: “Behind each of these reports is a frightened victim whose night out has turned into a nightmare. I know from talking to victims of spiking how utterly terrifying it can be.
“Police forces have increased action against spiking with uniformed and covert operations in bars and clubs, working alongside venues to prevent and investigate spiking.
“Spiking is a complex and challenging offence to investigate. Drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders, which means it’s not easy to get these cases to court.
“In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police.
“Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs, stop you from reporting. It’s really important that if you do think you have been spiked and you have taken drugs that you let the officer know so that they have the full picture.”
NPCC requested reports of needle spiking from all forces in September 2021 and requested reports of drink and other forms of spiking from May 2022.
The figures show the majority of reports (64 per cent) happen on weekends and 59 per cent take place in pubs, bars and clubs and seven per cent at private premises.
The data also shows that the average age of those reporting spiking incidents is 27, with the majority (74 per cent) of victims identifying as female.
Jayne Butler, CEO of the Rape Crisis charity in England and Wales said: “Spiking is a serious crime that can leave victims and survivors feeling frightened and disorientated. If you suspect you have experienced spiking you might be unsure what has happened to you, have vague memories, or feel confused.
“You might know you have been spiked but don’t know if you have been raped or sexually assaulted. No matter the circumstances, you are not to blame and support is available.
“At Rape Crisis we take every person's experience of being spiked seriously.
“Rape Crisis workers can help you to make sense of your feelings, support you to make any appointments such as medical examinations or forensic tests, and offer choice around whether you would like to report to the police.
“We’ll help you to explore your options, and support you to make decisions that feel right for you.
“You can also contact us for free, confidential emotional support, at any time of the day or night.”