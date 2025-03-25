Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Dewsbury man

Kieron Fitzgerald has links to the Dewsbury and Bradford areas.

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help find a man reported missing from Dewsbury.

Kieron Fitzgerald, 32, was last seen in the Halifax Road area and was reported missing yesterday (Monday, March 24) evening. He is described as a white male of medium build with long brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a brown t-shirt, brown chequered trousers with black lines and black trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Kieron’s welfare and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to please contact them. This can be done online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1654 of March 24.