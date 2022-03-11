Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teen with links to Dewsbury
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing teenager Georgia Fennell.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:11 am
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:12 am
Georgia, 17, was last seen in East Bierley at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
She is described as a white female, around 5ft 8in tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved top with silver buttons and black leggings.
Police are increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch with police as soon as possible.
Information can be given via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1678 of March 10.