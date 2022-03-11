Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teen with links to Dewsbury

Georgia Fennell was last seen in East Bierley yesterday afternoon (Thursday)

Georgia, 17, was last seen in East Bierley at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

She is described as a white female, around 5ft 8in tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved top with silver buttons and black leggings.

She is known to the Kirklees district, particularly the Dewsbury area.

Police are increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch with police as soon as possible.