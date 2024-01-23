News you can trust since 1858
Police in Liversedge: Tragic death of man in his 30s in Liversedge today

A man in his 30s has died in Liversedge today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Paramedics were called to help the man at a house on Valley Road early this morning.

Police say they were called at 6.20am by the ambulance service but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into this death are ongoing but currently there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

