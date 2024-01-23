Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paramedics were called to help the man at a house on Valley Road early this morning.

Police say they were called at 6.20am by the ambulance service but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into this death are ongoing but currently there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”