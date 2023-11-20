A boy was hurt after being hit by a car in Batley this morning.

The accident happened on Bradford Road at around 8.56am.

Police say the boy received a serious leg injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.