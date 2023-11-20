Police in Batley today: Boy suffers serious injury after being hit by car in Batley this morning
A boy was hurt after being hit by a car in Batley this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The accident happened on Bradford Road at around 8.56am.
Police say the boy received a serious leg injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/