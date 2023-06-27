News you can trust since 1858
Police in Batley: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside Batley takeaway

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car outside a takeaway in Batley.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

The accident happened outside Sizzlers Takeaway in Bradford Road and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Dewsbury.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was treated before being discharged.

The Corsa driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Anyone who saw the accident at around 6.57pm on Sunday, June 18 should contact police on 101, quoting reference1660 of June 18.