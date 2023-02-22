Police growing ' increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Dewsbury man, Ibrar Hussain

Kirklees CID is appealing for anyone to come forward who has information to help them find missing 47-year-old Ibrar Hussain from Thornhill.

Police are continuing extensive searches around the Lock Street area today and want to speak to anyone who may have seen Ibrar there from around 4pm on Sunday, February 19.

Mr Hussain is described as an Asian Pakistani male, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with a black goatee beard, and speaks in a Yorkshire accent.

47-year-old Ibrar Hussain has been missing from home since Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark green Nike jacket with a hood, yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Lisa Redfern of Kirklees CID, said: "As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Ibrar's welfare as are his family who desperately want him home.

"We are focussing our searches in the Lock Street area of Dewsbury, and that is the last place where we have a confirmed sighting of Ibrar at about 7pm that evening.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Lock Street area from about 4pm onwards, or who may have any further information about Ibrar at all, to contact us."